Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 2:57PM PST until February 26 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow. Additional

snow accumulations of up to two inches. For the Winter Weather

Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8

inches.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…For the Winter Storm Warning, until 7 PM PST this

evening. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 7 AM to 10 PM

PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally higher amounts up to 12 inches

possible along the peaks and volcanos.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map