Winter Storm Warning issued February 26 at 6:19AM PST until February 26 at 1:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…In Oregon, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills. In

Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map