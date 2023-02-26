Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 3:00PM PST until February 26 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional

snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as

45 mph. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high

as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and

Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This

includes Highway 97 from Chiloquin to Crescent, and the passes

on Highway 140 east of Klamath Falls.

* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 PM PST

this afternoon. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 4

AM Monday to 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could

impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause

tree damage.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.