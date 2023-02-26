Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 3:00PM PST until February 28 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional
snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as
45 mph. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high
as 55 mph.
* WHERE…Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and
Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This
includes Highway 97 from Chiloquin to Crescent, and the passes
on Highway 140 east of Klamath Falls.
* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 PM PST
this afternoon. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 4
AM Monday to 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could
impact the morning or evening commute. Strong winds could cause
tree damage.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.