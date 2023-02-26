Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 4:57AM PST until February 26 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected.

Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, except 6 inches over

the higher terrain. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. For the

second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow

accumulations 3 to 8 inches with up to 12 inches over higher

terrain. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph.

* WHERE…Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and

Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This

includes Highway 97 from Chiloquin to Crescent, and the passes

on Highway 140 east of Klamath Falls.

* WHEN…For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until 4 PM PST

this afternoon. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 4

AM Monday to 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility at times. Travel could be

difficult.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.