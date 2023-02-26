Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 2:29 PM
Published 5:34 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 5:34AM PST until February 26 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches
near the crest with snow amounts decreasing farther east. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. This
includes Santiam Pass.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content