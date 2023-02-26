Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 5:34AM PST until February 26 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches

near the crest with snow amounts decreasing farther east. Winds

gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. This

includes Santiam Pass.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.