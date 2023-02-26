Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 5:45PM PST until February 28 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches, except 6 to 10 inches in the higher terrain, but also

along Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls. Winds gusting as high

as 50 mph.

* WHERE…Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and

Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This

includes Highway 97 from Chiloquin to Crescent, and the passes

on Highway 140 east of Klamath Falls. Northeast Siskiyou and

Northwest Modoc Counties, including Macdoel, Dorris and

Newell. Modoc County, including Alturas and Highways 395, 139

and 299.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Monday to 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could

significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions

could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.