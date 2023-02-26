Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 6:31PM PST until February 26 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches
near the crest.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

National Weather Service

