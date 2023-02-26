Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 7:41PM PST until February 27 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations around 1 inch
below 1000 ft, and up to 3 inches above 1000 feet.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snowfall is expected Monday
morning and may impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map