Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 7:41 PM

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 7:41PM PST until February 27 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations around 1 inch
below 1000 ft, and up to 3 inches above 1000 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 4 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snowfall is expected Monday
morning and may impact the morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content