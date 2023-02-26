Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 26 at 7:41PM PST until February 28 at 4:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches,
except 4 to 12 inches above 3500 feet. Winds gusting as high as
35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…From 7 AM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Locally higher amounts greater than a foot
possible along the peaks and volcanos. Heaviest snowfall
expected Monday night.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

