Winter Storm Warning issued February 27 at 12:04PM PST until February 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches, except 5 to 10 inches above 1500 feet. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will vary between sea level
and 1000 feet due to the showery nature of the precipitation.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map