Winter Storm Warning issued February 27 at 1:32AM PST until February 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 7 to 13
inches.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map