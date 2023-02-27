Winter Storm Warning issued February 27 at 9:02PM PST until February 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5

inches, except 5 to 10 inches above 1500 feet. Winds gusting

as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will vary between sea level

and 1000 feet due to the showery nature of the precipitation.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:

https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:

https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map