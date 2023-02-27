Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 12:04PM PST until February 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map