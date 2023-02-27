Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 1:33PM PST until February 28 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches,
except 6 to 10 inches in the higher terrain, but also along
Highway 97 north of Klamath Falls. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE…Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and
Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This
includes Highway 97, and the passes on Highway 140 east of
Klamath Falls. Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc
Counties, including Macdoel, Dorris and Newell. Modoc County,
including Alturas and Highways 395, 139 and 299.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.