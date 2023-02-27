Skip to Content
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 2:47PM PST until February 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The higher snow totals will be above 4500
feet and will affect Santiam Pass with 6 to 12 inches of snow.
La Pine and Sunriver should see 3 to 6 inches of snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

National Weather Service

