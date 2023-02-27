Skip to Content
today at 4:17 PM
Published 6:31 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 6:31AM PST until February 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

National Weather Service

