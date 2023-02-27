Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 9:02PM PST until February 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:
https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:
https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map