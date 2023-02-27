Skip to Content
February 28, 2023 6:05 AM
Winter Weather Advisory issued February 27 at 9:38PM PST until February 28 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches with
heaviest accumulations near the crest. Winds gusting as high as
35 mph will create local blowing and drifting of snow.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The higher snow totals will be above 4500
feet. La Pine and Sunriver will have an additional 2 to 4
inches of snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

National Weather Service

