Winter Storm Warning issued February 28 at 12:40PM PST until February 28 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE…Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Northern Oregon

Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map