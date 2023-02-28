Winter Storm Warning issued February 28 at 4:30AM PST until February 28 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
CCB
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6
inches, heaviest above 1000 feet.
* WHERE…In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Northern
Oregon Cascade Foothills and Western Columbia River Gorge. In
Washington, South Washington Cascade Foothills and Western
Columbia River Gorge.
* WHEN…Until 6 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map