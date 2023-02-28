Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 1:13PM PST until February 28 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches.

* WHERE…Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and

Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This

includes Highway 97, and the passes on Highway 140 east of

Klamath Falls. Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc

Counties, including Macdoel, Dorris and Newell. Modoc County,

including Alturas and Highways 395, 139 and 299.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult due to snow covered roads.

Gusty winds could cause some blowing snow and reduced

visibility.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.