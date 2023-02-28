Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 2:49PM PST until February 28 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches
with heaviest accumulations near the crest. Winds gusting as
high as 35 mph will create local blowing and drifting of snow.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The higher snow totals will be above 4500
feet. La Pine and Sunriver will receive 1 to 2 inches of snow.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.