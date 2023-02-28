Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 6:04PM PST until March 1 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 5 inches.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.
* WHEN…Until midnight PST tonight.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map