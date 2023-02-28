Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 9:15AM PST until February 28 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches with

heaviest accumulations near the crest. Winds gusting as high

as 35 mph will create local blowing and drifting of snow.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The higher snow totals will be above 4500

feet. La Pine and Sunriver will receive 3 to 5 inches of snow.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.