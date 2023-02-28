Winter Weather Advisory issued February 28 at 9:48AM PST until February 28 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
* WHERE…Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and
Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This
includes Highway 97, and the passes on Highway 140 east of
Klamath Falls. Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc
Counties, including Macdoel, Dorris and Newell. Modoc County,
including Alturas and Highways 395, 139 and 299.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult due to snow covered roads.
Gusty winds could cause some blowing snow and reduced
visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.