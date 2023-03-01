Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 1:08PM PST until March 2 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 2 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Northern Oregon

Cascades.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 7 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow accumulations will be above

3000 feet.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map