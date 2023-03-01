Winter Weather Advisory issued March 1 at 4:05AM PST until March 2 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 3 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Northern Oregon
Cascades.
* WHEN…From 5 AM to 6 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow accumulations will be above
3000 feet. Areas below 3000 feet will likely see a brief period
of rain before precipitation pauses Thursday afternoon.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map