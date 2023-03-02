Winter Weather Advisory issued March 2 at 1:06PM PST until March 5 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and
Modoc County in California, and Klamath County and Western Lake
County in Oregon, including Klamath Falls, Tulelake, Alturas,
Lakeview, Bly, Chemult, Crescent, and portions of Highways 140,
97, 395, 31, 39, and 139.
* WHEN…From 4 AM Saturday to 4 PM PST Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult at times. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov for
latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.