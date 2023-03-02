Winter Weather Advisory issued March 2 at 12:22PM PST until March 2 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of

up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Northern Oregon

Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map