today at 12:53 PM
Published 2:58 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 2 at 2:58AM PST until March 2 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 1500 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 2 to 8 inches, but 6 to 12 inches at and above the Cascade
passes. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Northern Oregon
Cascades.

* WHEN…From 5 AM to 7 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Heaviest snow accumulations will be above
3000 feet.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

