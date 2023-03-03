Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 1:07PM PST until March 4 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches

above 1000 feet. A dusting up to 2 inches possible for locations

below 1000 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall rates up to an inch per hour will

be possible late Friday night through Saturday morning,

especially above 1000 feet.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map