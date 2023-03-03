Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 3:26AM PST until March 5 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 8

inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE…Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and

Modoc County in California, and Klamath County and Western

Lake County in Oregon, including Klamath Falls, Tulelake,

Alturas, Lakeview, Bly, Chemult, Crescent, and portions of

Highways 140, 97, 395, 31, 39, and 139.

* WHEN…From 4 AM Saturday to 4 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult at times. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and

limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov

for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow

will cause travel difficulties.