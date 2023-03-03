Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 4:20AM PST until March 4 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches

above 1000 feet. A dusting up to 2 inches possible for locations

below 1000 feet.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map