Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 4:20AM PST until March 4 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches
above 1000 feet. A dusting up to 2 inches possible for locations
below 1000 feet.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map