Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 9:51PM PST until March 4 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 1000 feet. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches, except a dusting or up to an inch at lower
elevations. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels are expected to reach between
500 and 1000 feet late Friday night and continue through
Saturday morning. This means the most likely outcome for the
lower elevations is an inch at most. However, there is a 20-30%
chance of snow amounts in excess of 1 inch at lower elevations
should snowfall rates exceed 1 inch per hour early Saturday
morning. If snow becomes dominant, snow will switch back to rain
by 11 AM PST Saturday.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map