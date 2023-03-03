Winter Weather Advisory issued March 3 at 9:51PM PST until March 4 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Snow expected above 1000 feet. Total snow accumulations

of 1 to 3 inches, except a dusting or up to an inch at lower

elevations. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels are expected to reach between

500 and 1000 feet late Friday night and continue through

Saturday morning. This means the most likely outcome for the

lower elevations is an inch at most. However, there is a 20-30%

chance of snow amounts in excess of 1 inch at lower elevations

should snowfall rates exceed 1 inch per hour early Saturday

morning. If snow becomes dominant, snow will switch back to rain

by 11 AM PST Saturday.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map