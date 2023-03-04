Winter Weather Advisory issued March 4 at 4:09AM PST until March 4 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Snow expected above 1000 feet. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 4 inches, except a dusting or up to an
inch at lower elevations. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels are expected to be between 500
and 1000 feet late Saturday morning. This means the most likely
outcome for the lower elevations is an inch at most.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map