Special Weather Statement issued March 5 at 5:10AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Areas of clearing have allowed temperatures to fall at or just below freezing west of the Cascades. Any liquid water on surfaces will have the potential to freeze. This will result in potentially hazardous travel on roads, especially secondary and rural roads as well as roadways through the Oregon Coast Range and Cascade foothills. Icy conditions may also form on sidewalks. Temperatures will gradually begin to moderate around mid-morning. Please exercise caution as it will be very difficult to see where surfaces are icy.

