Special Weather Statement issued March 5 at 5:10AM PST by NWS Portland OR
Areas of clearing have allowed temperatures to fall at or just
below freezing west of the Cascades. Any liquid water on surfaces
will have the potential to freeze. This will result in potentially
hazardous travel on roads, especially secondary and rural roads as
well as roadways through the Oregon Coast Range and Cascade
foothills. Icy conditions may also form on sidewalks. Temperatures
will gradually begin to moderate around mid-morning. Please
exercise caution as it will be very difficult to see where
surfaces are icy.