Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 1:53 PM
Published 3:49 AM

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 3:49AM PST until March 5 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and
Modoc County in California, and Klamath County and Western Lake
County in Oregon, including Lakeview, portions of Highways 140,
395, and 299.

* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult at times. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.

* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.

* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.

Article Topic Follows: Alerts

National Weather Service

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content