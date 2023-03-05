Winter Weather Advisory issued March 5 at 3:49AM PST until March 5 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and
Modoc County in California, and Klamath County and Western Lake
County in Oregon, including Lakeview, portions of Highways 140,
395, and 299.
* WHEN…Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS…Travel could become difficult at times. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
* Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
* Carry tire chains and be prepared for snow covered roads and
limited visibilities.
* See https://www.tripcheck.com or http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov
for latest road conditions.
* A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow
will cause travel difficulties.