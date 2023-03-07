Special Weather Statement issued March 7 at 4:14PM PST by NWS Portland OR

At 413 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking strong storms along a line

extending from near Falls City to near Dallas to near Lacomb.

Movement was north at 25 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Salem, McMinnville, Dallas, Sheridan, Monmouth, Silverton,

Independence, Stayton, Jefferson, Mill City, Turner, Amity, Lyons,

Falls City, and Scio.

This includes the following highways in Oregon…

Interstate 5 between mile markers 239 and 266.

State Highway 18 between mile markers 23 and 47.

State Highway 22 from Valley Junction to Salem between mile markers

1 and 26.

State Highway 22 east of Salem between mile markers 2 and 30.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Conditions are favorable for the development of weak, brief funnel

clouds. This type of funnel cloud is harmless, but on rare occasions

they can briefly touch down, producing wind gusts over 50 mph. If a

funnel cloud is spotted move indoors and report your sighting to the

National Weather Service.