Special Weather Statement issued March 8 at 5:07AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Cooling temperatures with residual moisture from the passing
showers have resulted in dense fog forming across parts of the
Willamette Valley and Cascade foothills. Surface observations
along with trained weather spotters have reported patchy dense
fog. Driving conditions may become hazardous due to low
visibility.

Some areas have cooled below freezing. This will likely result in
patches of black ice.

Expect these conditions to last through 9 AM.

