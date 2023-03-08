Special Weather Statement issued March 8 at 5:07AM PST by NWS Portland OR

Cooling temperatures with residual moisture from the passing

showers have resulted in dense fog forming across parts of the

Willamette Valley and Cascade foothills. Surface observations

along with trained weather spotters have reported patchy dense

fog. Driving conditions may become hazardous due to low

visibility.

Some areas have cooled below freezing. This will likely result in

patches of black ice.

Expect these conditions to last through 9 AM.