Winter Storm Warning issued March 8 at 1:21PM PST until March 10 at 4:00PM PST by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total

snow accumulations of 3 to 10 inches, with up to 18 inches over

high terrain. Winds gusting from 40 to 60 mph. For the Winter

Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1

to 5 inches. Winds gusting from 20 to 40 mph.

* WHERE…For the Winter Storm Warning, portions of Klamath, Lake,

and Modoc counties, including Alturas, Lakeview, Adel, Paisley,

Summer Lake, Silver Lake, Chemult, and portions of Highways 395,

140, 31, and 97 especially over area passes. For the Winter

Weather Advisory, all other areas including Klamath Falls,

Chiloquin, Blithe, Fort Rock, Crescent, and all other area

roadways.

* WHEN…From 10 AM Thursday to 4 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible due to

blowing and drifting snow. Blowing snow could significantly

reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the

morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snowfall accumulation rates could approach

1 inch per hour Thursday evening over area passes.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

* Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions.

* If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets,

food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.

* The safest place during a winter storm is indoors.

* A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is

likely and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective

action now.