Winter Storm Warning issued March 8 at 2:00PM PST until March 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 4 PM Thursday to 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Period of heaviest snow is expected
Thursday night through Friday morning. The highest snow amounts
will be above 4000 feet. Snow levels will lower to around 2000
feet on Friday, with 3 to 6 inches of storm total accumulation
expected below 3000 feet.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map