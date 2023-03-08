Winter Storm Warning issued March 8 at 2:00PM PST until March 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 10 to 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45

mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 PM Thursday to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Period of heaviest snow is expected

Thursday night through Friday morning. The highest snow amounts

will be above 4000 feet. Snow levels will lower to around 2000

feet on Friday, with 3 to 6 inches of storm total accumulation

expected below 3000 feet.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit

for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com

and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map