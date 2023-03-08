Winter Storm Warning issued March 8 at 2:48PM PST until March 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 8 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50

mph along exposed ridges.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 3 PM Thursday to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The higher peaks will have one to two feet

of snow with this system.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.