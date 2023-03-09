Special Weather Statement issued March 9 at 7:43PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
A mix of rain and snow has fallen over the central Oregon valley
over the last couple of hours, and is expected to continue into
the overnight hours. Temperatures are hovering just above
freezing, however accumulating snow has been observed around Bend
southward. It is possible that accumulating snow could extend as
far north as Madras as temperatures continue to fall through the
night. Sub-advisory snow is still anticipated, however travelers
should exercise caution and prepare for snowy and possibly icy
conditions this evening.