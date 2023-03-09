Special Weather Statement issued March 9 at 7:43PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

A mix of rain and snow has fallen over the central Oregon valley over the last couple of hours, and is expected to continue into the overnight hours. Temperatures are hovering just above freezing, however accumulating snow has been observed around Bend southward. It is possible that accumulating snow could extend as far north as Madras as temperatures continue to fall through the night. Sub-advisory snow is still anticipated, however travelers should exercise caution and prepare for snowy and possibly icy conditions this evening.

