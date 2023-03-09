Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 11:59AM PST until March 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 8 to 17 inches, except up to 24 inches above
4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40
mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Period of heaviest snow is expected to be
Thursday evening, then again Friday morning through early Friday
afternoon.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map