Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 2:27AM PST until March 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 8 to 16 inches, except up to 24 inches above

4000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Period of heaviest snow is expected to be

Thursday evening, then again Friday morning through early

Friday afternoon.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon:

https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington:

https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map