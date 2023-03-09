Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 3:04AM PST until March 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 8 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50
mph along exposed ridges.
* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…From 3 PM Thursday to 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The higher peaks will have one to two
feet of snow with this system.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.