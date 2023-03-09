Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 6:10PM PST until March 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 6 to 18
inches, heaviest above 3000 feet and near the crest. Winds
gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE…Northern Oregon Cascades.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The combination of
heavy snow and strong winds will severely restrict visibility at
times.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Period of heaviest snow is underway this
evening, with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour likely
until around midnight. There will likely be a lull in the snow
after midnight, but heavier snow showers are expected to resume
by sunrise Friday.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map