Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 9:31PM PST until March 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45
mph along exposed ridges.
* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The higher peaks will have 8 to 15 inches
of snow with this system.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.