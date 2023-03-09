Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 9:31PM PST until March 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4500 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 5 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45

mph along exposed ridges.

* WHERE…Ochoco-John Day Highlands.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The higher peaks will have 8 to 15 inches

of snow with this system.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or

by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or

https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.