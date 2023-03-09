Skip to Content
Winter Storm Warning issued March 9 at 9:31PM PST until March 10 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Pendleton OR

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow
accumulations of 8 to 16 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50
mph along exposed ridges.

* WHERE…East Slopes of the Oregon Cascades.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The higher peaks will have one to two feet
of snow with this system. La Pine and Sunriver should expect
total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or
by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or
https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington.

